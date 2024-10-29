3DownNation CFL awards: the best and worst of Week 21

Week 21 was sensational in the CFL, particularly considering most of the games had nothing at stake. We had three incredible finishes, an average of almost 56 points per game, an incredible goal line stand, a shocking weather phenomenon, and a handful of sensational catches.

Below we’ve recognized the best and worst performances of the week from across the country. These awards are selected by 3DownNation’s contributors and will be presented weekly throughout the 2024 season. Enjoy.

Offensive player of the week: QB Tre Ford, Edmonton Elks

The native of Niagara Falls, Ont. threw for 325 yards and three touchdowns and carried the ball six times for 81 yards to help his team beat the Argonauts in overtime. Edmonton missed the playoffs at 7-11 but Ford went 4-1 as a starter, leading fans to question whether or not things may have been different had the 26-year-old entered the starting lineup sooner.

Honourable mention: RB Javon Leake, Edmonton Elks

Defensive player of the week: LB Tyrice Beverette, Montreal Alouettes

Montreal’s dual nominee for Most Outstanding Player and Most Outstanding Defensive Player made five tackles and one sack against Winnipeg, showing why he’s so revered in La Belle Province. The 29-year-old native of Lakewood, N.J. finished the season with 103 defensive tackles, nine special teams tackles, five sacks, four forced fumbles, and two interceptions.

Honourable mention: DB Tyrell Ford, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Special teams player of the week: KR Lucky Whitehead, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

The former CFL all-star recorded nine returns for 166 yards against the Alouettes, including a 54-yarder that led to a late touchdown from Terry Wilson. Winnipeg’s return game has been among the CFL’s worst all season long but Whitehead picked the perfect time to find a seam and exploit it, getting key blocks from Tanner Cadwallader, Noah Hallett, and Redha Kramdi.

Honourable mention: DL Nigel Romick, Ottawa Redblacks

Breakout player of the week: REC Jerminic Smith, Edmonton Elks

The 29-year-old native of Garland, Texas made four catches for 98 yards in Edmonton’s win over the Argonauts, including a 74-yard reception that flipped the field. With fellow receivers Eugene Lewis, Kyran Moore, and Tevin Jones possibly headed for free agency, Smith could find himself in a position to earn a larger role with the team come 2025.

Honourable mention: OL Donny Ventrelli, Montreal Alouettes

Offensive line of the week: Edmonton Elks

The unit of Martez Ivey, David Foucault, Mark Korte, Shane Richards, and Brett Boyko was sensational against Toronto, allowing only one sack against one of the CFL’s best fronts and helping Javon Leake, Tre Ford, and Justin Rankin rush for a combined 257 yards. A lot of things went wrong for the Elks this year but the team’s offensive line was as consistent as any in the CFL.

Honourable mention: Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Coach of the week: OC Tommy Condell, Ottawa Redblacks

The Redblacks snapped a five-game losing skid to find some momentum heading into the playoffs and the team’s offence was a key part of that success. Dru Brown threw for 445 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception, while Bralon Addison rushed eight times for 38 yards following a switch to running back. If the offence keeps humming like this, Ottawa has a shot to upset Toronto in the East Semi-Final.

Honourable mention: STC Mike Miller, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Best play of the week: Ottawa’s goal line stand

We’re cheating a little bit here — this was three plays, not one — but the Redblacks sealed their win over Hamilton with an incredible goal line stand without which they would have lost to the Tiger-Cats. Cleyon Laing stuffed Ante Milanovic-Litre for no gain on first-and-goal before Michael Wakefield stopped him for a one-yard loss on second down. Hamilton sent out Bo Levi Mitchell on third down (see above), though Milanovic-Litre got the ball again as Alijah McGhee brought him down to win the game.

Honourable mention: REC Cam Echols, Calgary Stampeders

Worst play of the week: P Joseph Zema, Montreal Alouettes

The native of Melbourne, Australia was tasked with punting the ball away with 17 seconds remaining in Montreal’s game against Winnipeg but shanked it after a huge gust of wind erupted from over Mount Royal. Zema’s punt rolled out of bounds at his team’s 44-yard line for a net of only 21 yards, giving the Blue Bombers a chance to kick a 51-yard field goal for the win two plays later.

Honourable mention: DB Brandin Dandridge, Ottawa Redblacks

Best game of the week: Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Ottawa Redblacks

There were three excellent games to choose from for this award but this one had to take the cake after boasting 68 points, 1,067 yards of offence, 870 passing yards, and an incredible finish along the goal line. Neither team had anything to play for in this matchup yet it felt like a playoff game. Kudos to both squads.

Honourable mention: Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Montreal Alouettes

Worst game of the week: Calgary Stampeders at Saskatchewan Roughriders

This game seemed destined to be a dud from the moment Winnipeg completed its comeback over Montreal, eliminating any possibility of Saskatchewan clinching first place in the West Division. Jake Maier had an impressive day throwing the ball in what could have been his last game as a member of the Stampeders but this was a low-energy dud played in front of a sparse crowd. Bring on the playoffs.

Honourable mention: Toronto Argonauts at Edmonton Elks