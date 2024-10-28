Standing pat: Dave Dickenson to return as Calgary Stampeders head coach, GM in 2025

Dave Dickenson will return as the head coach and general manager of the Calgary Stampeders in 2025, team president Jay McNeil revealed at his season-ending press conference on Monday morning.

“(Dickenson)’s earned the right and the opportunity to turn this around in 2025 and he has our full support,” said McNeil. “(Dave has led us to championships) in the past and he continues to be an incredibly positive coach.”

Calgary finished last in the West Division standings this year at 5-12-1, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2004. The team has gone 11-24-1 since Dickenson took on the additional role of general manager ahead of the 2023 season.

“(Special advisor John) Hufnagel, Dave, and I have worked incredibly hard over the past three weeks to build a plan for success in 2025 and we believe in that,” said McNeil. “We’re excited about it and change will be coming. I know fans want to see change today but it’s a process and it takes time and we will get there.”

“Like any good business, we are going to evaluate all aspects of it and it does take time. We’re not going to make knee-jerk reactions. I know fans want change and they want it today but that’s not the best way to do this. It is a process and we’re going to continue to follow that process and continue that consistency.”

The 51-year-old native of Great Falls, Mon. has been Calgary’s head coach since 2016, guiding the team to three first-place West Division finishes, three Grey Cup appearances, one Grey Cup win, and an 84-53-3 record.