Okanagan Sun, St. Clair Saints to meet in CJFL’s Canadian Bowl

The Okanagan Sun and St. Clair Saints will meet in the Canadian Bowl on Saturday, Nov. 9 after winning the Canadian Junior Football League (CJFL) national semi-finals.

The Sun beat the Regina Thunder by a score of 28-14 at Leibel Field in Regina, Sask. to advance to the national title game. Defensive back David Lewis scored on a pick-six after intercepting Thunder quarterback Ethan Hugg, while Jacob Bond and Elelyon Noa both cashed in touchdowns along the ground. Sadik Sadik was Regina’s top contributor in the loss as he carried the ball 18 times for 105 yards and one score.

The Saints defeated the London Beefeaters by a score of 75-39 as Matthew Guenette started at quarterback in place of the injured Maurice Sodja and dominated, throwing for 377 yards and six touchdowns. Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. native Jesse Burella scored four majors — two along the ground and two through the air — while Brody Fairbairn threw for 238 yards and three touchdowns in the loss.

The Canadian Bowl will be played at Acumen Stadium at St. Clair College in Windsor, Ont. The Sun most recently won the big game in 2022 with a 21-19 win over Regina, while the Saints have never won it.

The CJFL’s championship game is set for Saturday, Nov. 9 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EST.