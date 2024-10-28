Edmonton Elks sign three for 2025 season

The Edmonton Elks have signed three American players for 2025, including receiver Arkell Smith, defensive lineman Jordan Strachan, and defensive back Jalen Green. All three players finished the regular season on the practice roster, briefly making them free agents after Friday night’s win over the Toronto Argonauts.

Smith dressed for five games with the Elks this past season, making 13 catches for 148 yards and one touchdown. His best performance came in June when he caught five passes for 70 yards in a 24-21 loss to the B.C. Lions.

Strachan didn’t dress for any regular season games with Edmonton this past season after joining the practice roster in September. The six-foot-five, 245-pound defender played 27 collegiate games at the University of South Carolina, making 52 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, eight sacks, three pass knockdowns, two forced fumbles, and one interception.

Green played only one game with the Elks in 2024, though he didn’t record any statistics. The native of Houston, Texas made 91 total tackles, four interceptions, 15 pass deflections, and two forced fumbles over 25 collegiate games at Mississippi State University. He previously played at the University of Texas.

