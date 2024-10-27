Chase Brown scores TD but Sydney secures victory in NFL battle of Canadian brothers

Philadelphia Eagles’ safety Sydney Brown has secured bragging rights at the family dinner table, as his team knocked off the Cincinnati Bengals and his twin brother Chase by a score of 37-17 on Sunday.

The identical siblings from London, Ont. were both named co-captains for the game, allowing them to shake hands at the coin toss with family in attendance for their first-ever meeting in the NFL. They are just the second pair of Canadian brothers to play against each other in the modern era, following Riall and Teyo Johnson back in 2003.

For the first time in @NFL history, Canadian twins are playing in a game against each other. Sydney and Chase Brown were both named co-captains for the game. 🇨🇦@Bengals | @Eagles pic.twitter.com/GWVcG2wLhD — NFL Canada (@NFLCanada) October 27, 2024

While the Eagles notched a decisive victory, Sydney played sparingly in his second game back from an ACL tear suffered late last year and was held off the stat sheet. Chase had a much larger impact as the Bengals’ starting running back, carrying the ball 12 times for 32 yards and a touchdown. The score, which came without his brother on the field, tied the game at 17-17 in the third quarter and drew cheers from their mother in the stands, who was wearing a custom hoodie and hat honouring both her sons.

Philadelphia took over the game from there, scoring 20 points unanswered the rest of the way. The siblings embraced at mid-field after the game and exchanged jerseys to mark the first game they had ever played against one another at any level.

The Bengals (3-5) will be back in action next Sunday when they visit the Oakland Raiders. The Eagles (5-2) will visit the Jacksonville Jaguars later that same day.