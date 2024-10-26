Randy Ambrosie out as CFL commissioner after Grey Cup

The Canadian Football League’s board of governors has voted not to renew the contract of commissioner Randy Ambrosie.

“Working together, we have put the CFL on a much sounder foundation, with strong new owners, improved attendance, growing TV ratings, superbly fun and entertaining football, and noteworthy progress in our larger markets,” said Ambrosie in a statement.

“There is always more to be done, and I look forward to welcoming the next commissioner who will seek to take our league to even greater heights. Until that person has been chosen and is ready to take over, I will continue to work hard on behalf of the CFL. When I do step aside sometime next year, I will do so with a profound sense of achievement, satisfaction, and gratitude.

“I want to thank our governors, team presidents, players and coaches and staff, and our valued business partners. I especially want to thank our great fans from coast to coast, and particularly my wonderful wife Barb and our smart and beautiful daughters, for their support.”

At last year’s Grey Cup in Hamilton, Ambrosie indicated he planned to remain in the league’s top job for as long as he felt the “energy and passion” to perform his role in the way he felt it “needs to be done.”

The 61-year-old native of Winnipeg, Man. is the fourth-longest-serving commissioner in CFL history behind Jake Gaudaur, Sydney Halter, and Mark Cohon. He replaced Jeffrey Orridge in 2017 after the Harvard graduate spent only two years on the job.

“On behalf of the board, I want to thank Randy for his leadership and for providing us with as much notice as possible of his intention to retire. His willingness to stay on until his successor is named will allow for a seamless and successful transition likely sometime in 2025,” said Scott Banda.

“Randy has shepherded the league through some very difficult challenges, including the pandemic and leadership changes at the team level. To meet those challenges and build a stronger brand with growing fandom, a new digital marketing strategy, effective ownership and leadership across the league, and rule and procedure changes that have delivered fun, fast, and entertaining football, is a positive legacy indeed. Randy has built the foundation on which the league can move to the next level.”