Chase, Sydney Brown to become second Canadian brothers to play against each other in modern NFL

When the Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles face off on Sunday at Paycor Stadium, it will mark a significant moment in the history of football in Canada.

Brothers Chase and Sydney Brown are expected to face off against each other in opposing uniforms for the very first time in their lives, having previously played together through youth football, high school, and college. The London, Ont. natives join a long list of brothers to play against each other in an NFL game, including famous duos like the Kelces and Mannings, but could be just the second Canadian duo to accomplish the feat in the modern era.

The rare event last took place on September 14, 2003, when defensive end Riall Johnson, also a member of the Cincinnati Bengals, travelled to Oakland to take on the Raiders and his younger brother, tight end Teyo Johnson. The siblings were both born in White Rock, B.C. but raised in Lynnewood, Wash, before going on to become NFL Draft picks. Teyo made one catch for nine yards in the game while Riall recorded a single tackle. Both players would later go on to play in the CFL.

Prior to the Johnsons, the last Canadian brothers with an opportunity to face off in the NFL were Bill and Joe Rooney with the Duluth Kelleys and Rock Island Independents back in 1925, though it’s unclear if either played in the game. The family had a third son, Cobb, also in the game, though he was born in Virginia, Minn.

The Brown brothers will also have the unique distinction of being identical twins playing on opposite sides of the ball, meaning they’ll have a direct impact on each other’s play. That hasn’t happened since 2006, when Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Ronde Barber played the New York Giants and running back Tiki Barber in Week 8.

The historic matchup between siblings will only be possible because Sydney, a safety with the Eagles, made his return last week after suffering a torn ACL just nine months ago. The 2023 third-round pick notched 45 defensive tackles and a 99-yard pick-six as a rookie but is being re-added to the defence slowly. He played just nine defensive snaps for Philadelphia last week but had a major role on special teams, finishing with a tackle and a pass knockdown.

Meanwhile, Chase has established himself as the Bengals’ top ball carrier this season, already exceeding his rookie-year production. The former fifth-round pick has carried 66 times for 327 yards and three touchdowns through seven games, adding 14 catches for 59 yards and another major.

The Philadelphia Eagles (4-2) will visit the Cincinnati Bengals (3-4) on Sunday, October 27 at 1:00 p.m. EDT.