Resting a number of starters, the Argonauts allowed 581 yards to Tre Ford and the Elks offence, but saw their own offence explode with Nick Arbuckle at the helm. With 21 fourth quarter points, the Elks sent the game into overtime where they won it with a walk-off single point. Hosts Ben Grant and JB break down all the action and take a look at the injuries to Damonte Coxie and Cameron Dukes.

