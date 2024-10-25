Top DE Malik Carney returns for Riders’ season finale

The Saskatchewan Roughriders will have a key pass rusher back in the lineup for their potentially pivotal regular-season finale against the Calgary Stampeders.

Defensive end Malik Carney returns to his starting position after a five-game absence due to an ankle injury. In 12 games this season, the 29-year-old has recorded 26 defensive tackles, four sacks, and one forced fumble. Despite those relatively humble stats, he is the highest-graded edge defender in the league according to Pro Football Focus, generating 46 pressures and boasting a pass rush win rate of 17.8 percent.

Unfortunately, Carney’s return will be balanced out by the loss of veteran defensive lineman Anthony Lanier II, who will be a healthy scratch. The 31-year-old has recorded 10 tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble in 10 games and will be replaced by Miles Brown at defensive tackle.

Also sitting out this week is cornerback Deontai Williams, who has been demoted to the practice roster despite making 12 starts this year. Versatile DB Amari Henderson will play in his stead. Canadian defensive back Kosi Onyeka and linebacker Zach Philion have also been moved to the practice roster, with linebacker Jordan Herdman-Reed and receiver Colton Hunchak dressing.

The Riders will not know until shortly before kickoff whether this game will matter for the standings, as a Winnipeg victory in the first game of the Saturday double-header would erase any hope of a first-place finish. As a result, star defensive back Rolan Milligan Jr., running back A.J. Ouellette, Canadian receivers Samuel Emilus and Colton Hunchak, and American receiver KeeSean Johnson are all listed as game-time decisions.

Saskatchewan (9-7-1) will host the Calgary Stampeders (4-12-1) in the final game of the 2024 CFL regular season at 7:00 p.m. EDT on Saturday, October 26.