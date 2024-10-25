Stampeders’ LB Micah Awe fined for high hit on Ticats’ QB Bo Levi Mitchell

Calgary Stampeders’ linebacker Micah Awe has been fined by the Canadian Football League for a high hit on Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell.

The blow came in the first quarter of Hamilton’s 42-20 victory over Calgary and was flagged for roughing the passer. It set up the Tiger-Cats’ opening score on the next play, an eight-yard touchdown pass to receiver Tim White. Awe finished the game with one tackle.

This was the first fine of the year for the 30-year-old linebacker. He was the subject of controversy in 2023 when he was fined four separate times for high hits, drawing a maximum fine as a repeat offender.

As per CFL policy, the amount of the fine was not disclosed. The maximum amount that can levied under the terms of the current collective bargaining agreement is equal to half a game cheque.

After leading the league in tackles last season, Awe has had a down year in 2024. Through 17 games, he has recorded 65 defensive tackles and four special teams tackles.

The Stampeders (4-12-1) will visit the Saskatchewan Roughriders (9-7-1) for the CFL regular-season finale on Saturday, October 26 at 7:00 p.m. EDT.