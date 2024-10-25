QB Jake Maier to start Stampeders’ regular-season finale

The Calgary Stampeders are going back to quarterback Jake Maier for the CFL regular-season finale.

The 27-year-old pivot will be given the start after backup Matthew Shiltz was ruled out with a neck injury. Shiltz started the last two games after Maier was benched, throwing for 438 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. There was hope that high-profile signee P.J. Walker would play in the final game of the year, but the former NFL backup declined to be elevated from the practice roster in order to keep his options open to return south of the border.

Maier has started 14 games this year and is the only opening-day quarterback to have not missed time with an injury. He completed 338-of-468 pass attempts for 3,548 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions before being stripped of the job.

The Fullerton, Cal. native first joined the Stampeders in 2021 and took over the starting job from Bo Levi Mitchell halfway through the next season. In 58 games, he has thrown for 11,392 yards, 57 touchdowns, and 39 interceptions. Maier’s contract is set to expire this year.

Logan Bonner, who made one start in place of Maier this year, will dress due to Shiltz’s absence and could see reps. He threw for 284 yards and five interceptions in his debut against Edmonton.

The only other change to Calgary’s roster is the return of running back and returner Peyton Logan, who has rushed for 335 yards and one touchdown on 57 carries this year while also catching 23 passes for 121 yards and scoring one punt return major. Fellow ball carrier Kylin Hill will be a healthy scratch.

The Stampeders (4-12-1) will visit the Saskatchewan Roughriders (9-7-1) for the CFL regular-season finale on Saturday, October 26 at 7:00 p.m. EDT.