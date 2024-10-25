Bombers beef up depth with return of special teams ace Michael Ayers

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers will field an unchanged starting lineup for their pivotal regular-season finale against the Montreal Alouettes but will beef up their depth with the return of a couple of key faces.

Chief among the returnees is rookie linebacker Michael Ayers, who had carved out a significant role for himself this season before missing the last game with a hip injury. The Ashland product leads the team with 16 special teams tackles while also adding 11 defensive tackles, a sack, and a pick-six.

Joining him back in the linebacking corps after a one-game absence is backup SAM Michael Griffin. Fullback Bailey Feltmate is also back from a long injury to add to the special teams unit. Depth players sitting out as a result are American defensive back Tyrique Mcghee, American linebacker Bryce Notree, Canadian linebacker Max Charbonneau, and Global linebacker Fabian Weitz.

In the trenches, Winnipeg has benched defensive end Celestin Haba after he recorded six defensive tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble in 10 games. Defensive tackle Miles Fox, who has not seen action since Week 2, will dress in his place. On the other side of the ball, rookie Canadian offensive lineman Gabe Wallace returns from a knee injury to dress as the seventh man.

The Bombers (10-7) can clinch first place in the West Division with a victory when they travel to visit the Montreal Alouettes (12-4-1) on Saturday, October 26 at 3:00 p.m. EDT.