Toronto Argonauts to rest Chad Kelly for regular season finale vs. Edmonton Elks

The Toronto Argonauts have elected to rest several veteran players for their regular season finale, including franchise quarterback Chad Kelly.

The 30-year-old native of Buffalo, N.Y. has thrown for 2,451 yards, 10 touchdowns, and eight interceptions and rushed for 214 yards and five scores since returning from suspension, going 5-3 as a starter. With nothing to play for this week, however, he will dress in a third-string role for the Argonauts, as per the team’s depth chart.

Kelly will be replaced in the starting lineup by Cameron Dukes, who has thrown for 1,404 yards, seven touchdowns, and six interceptions and rushed for 299 yards and four scores on the year. He started Toronto’s first eight games of the season, posting a record of 4-4.

The team has made four other changes on offence, resting running back Ka’Deem Carey, the team’s nominee for Most Outstanding Player, left tackle Ryan Hunter, the team’s Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman, left guard Dylan Giffen, and right tackle Dejon Allen. The quartet will be replaced by Deonta McMahon, John Bosse, Gregor MacKellar, and Landon Rice, respectively.

The Argonauts have also made four changes on defence, resting defensive end Robbie Smith, middle linebacker Wynton McManis, strong-side linebacker Tunde Adeleke, and field-side halfback DaShaun Amos. Derek Parish has moved into Smith’s spot along the defensive line, while Jack Cassar, Tyshon Blackburn, and Kenneth George Jr. will fill the rest of the starting spots, respectively.

Star returner specialist Janarion Grant, who was named the team’s nominee for Most Outstanding Special Teams Player, will also not play.

The Toronto Argonauts (10-7) will visit the Edmonton Elks (6-11) on Friday, Oct. 25 with kickoff slated for 9:30 p.m. EDT. The game has no impact on the standings for either team with Toronto locked into second place in the East Division and Edmonton finishing fourth in the West Division.