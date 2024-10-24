Saskatchewan Roughriders favoured over Stampeders in regular season finale

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have opened as moderate favourites over the Calgary Stampeders when the two teams clash at Mosaic Stadium on Saturday.

The two teams met in Calgary on Sept. 20 as Ryquell Armstead rushed 25 times for 207 yards to help power Saskatchewan to a 37-29 win in his debut with the team. Trevor Harris completed 16-of-18 pass attempts for 248 yards and a touchdown to Kian Schaffer-Baker, while Jameer Thurman intercepted Jake Maier in what was the game’s lone turnover.

The Roughriders have gone undefeated since that game, riding a four-game winning streak to clinch a home playoff game for the first time since 2021. The team can still finish as high as first in the West Division, which would require a win this week paired with a Winnipeg Blue Bombers loss to the Montreal Alouettes.

Calgary is 0-8-1 in its last nine games and will miss the playoffs this year for the first time since 2004. The team clinched the first overall pick in the 2025 CFL Draft following last week’s loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, which saw longtime Stampeders’ quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell throw for 450 yards and five touchdowns against his former squad.

Matthew Shiltz has started Calgary’s last two games under centre, throwing for 339 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions and rushing for 107 yards and one score. It remains unclear who will start this week as it appears longtime NFL quarterback P.J. Walker, who joined the team’s practice roster earlier this month, is unlikely to suit up for the regular season finale.

The Roughriders (9-7-1) will host the Calgary Stampeders (4-12-1) on Saturday, Oct. 26 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT.

The rest of the lines for Week 21 in the CFL are as follows.

