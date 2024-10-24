Ottawa Redblacks to start Bralon Addison at running back against Tiger-Cats

The Ottawa Redblacks will field a veteran-laden roster on Friday despite their game against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats meaning nothing in the standings.

Franchise quarterback Dru Brown will remain under centre ahead of Jeremiah Masoli and Dustin Crum, while defensive end Bryce Carter has returned to the starting lineup after completing a stint on the six-game injured list. Carter made 18 defensive tackles and four sacks over the team’s first 10 games but hasn’t suited up since the end of August.

Bralon Addison has moved to the starting spot at running back, replacing Khalan Laborn. Addison has generally played receiver over his six-year CFL career, catching 225 passes for 2,674 yards and 12 touchdowns, though he has carried the ball 19 times for 113 yards for the Redblacks this season. Laborn, who started the club’s last six games, has been moved to the practice roster.

Justin Hardy, the team’s leading receiver, remains out due to an ankle injury with Andre Miller filling his starting spot. Veteran offensive lineman Jacob Ruby has also moved back into the starting lineup at left tackle, replacing Drake Centers, who was moved to the practice roster.

Adrian Frye has also been promoted to the active roster and will start in place of Bennett Williams, who didn’t practice this week due to a head injury. Star return specialist DeVonte Dedmon has also returned to the lineup.

The Ottawa Redblacks (8-8-1) will host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (7-10) on Friday, Oct. 25 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT.