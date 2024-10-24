Isaiah Wooden to make CFL debut in Hamilton Tiger-Cats regular season finale

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have tapped Isaiah Wooden as their kick returner for Friday’s final regular season game against the Ottawa Redblacks.

The 24-year-old native of San Diego, Calif. signed with the Tiger-Cats earlier this month following his release from the B.C. Lions. He previously spent time with the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Chargers after going unselected in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The five-foot-nine, 170-pound target played his final two collegiate seasons at Southern Utah University where he made 100 receptions for 1,726 yards and 20 touchdowns over two collegiate seasons. He also returned 14 kicks for 386 yards and was named All-United Athletic Conference in 2023. He reportedly ran a 4.38-second forty-yard dash at his pro day and leaped 44.5 inches in the vertical jump.

The Tiger-Cats have kept almost their entire starting lineup intact despite this game being meaningless in the standings. The only change is Carthell Flowers-Lloyd, who wasn’t listed on the team’s injury report this week, sitting out at strong-side linebacker. He will be replaced by Ray Wilborn, who has made 24 defensive tackles, three special teams tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble this season.

Hamilton will finish fourth in the East Division, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2017. Bo Levi Mitchell, who has already surpassed 5,000 passing yards on the season, will be under centre ahead of Taylor Powell and Taulia Tagovailoa.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats (7-10) will visit the Ottawa Redblacks (8-8-1) on Friday, Oct. 25 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT.