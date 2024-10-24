Hamilton Tiger-Cats extend kicker Marc Liegghio through 2026

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed kicker Marc Liegghio to a two-year contract extension, tying him to the team through 2026.

The 27-year-old native of Woodbridge, Ont. has made 80-of-91 field goal attempts since joining the team as a free agent in 2023, an average of 87.9 percent, along with 64-of-70 convert attempts.

The five-foot-seven, 197-pounder was a fifth-round pick of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the 2020 CFL Draft. He made 37-of-47 field goal attempts over two seasons with the team for a conversion rate of 78.7 percent and a long of 55 yards. He also punted 183 times for a gross average of 45.3 yards.

The Western University product won a Vanier Cup with the Mustangs in 2017 and a Grey Cup with the Blue Bombers in 2021.

The Tiger-Cats (7-10) will finish their season on Friday, Oct. 25 when they visit the Ottawa Redblacks (8-8-1). Kickoff is slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT.