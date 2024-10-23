CFL posts lowest TV ratings week since pre-pandemic

The Canadian Football League television ratings took a sharp turn downward in Week 20.

While the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders — the top two TV draws for English fans in 2024, were on bye weeks — the numbers fell. It was the lowest-rated average week on TSN since pre-pandemic broadcasts.

Each English game checked in below 300,000 average viewers and the Redblacks and Argos had the lowest rating on CTV this season. Despite playoff seeding implications, it was the lowest-rated single game since Week 1 last year, when the B.C. Lions and Calgary Stampeders posted 226,900 for the season-opener.

The Stamps and Tiger-Cats played with no playoff implications on the line as both had been eliminated from contention. The Alouettes going against the Canadiens on Hockey Night in Canada also damaged CFL ratings.

The Habs’ 4-3 shootout loss to the New York Islanders was part of the first HNIC window along with the Maple Leafs’ 4-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. 1,583,400 tuned in to the 7 p.m. hockey games with 518,900 watching the 10 p.m. window game between the Calgary Flames and Seattle Kraken.

The Denver Broncos blew out the New Orleans Saints 33-10 on Thursday Night Football with 505,700 onlookers. Sunday Night Football featured Aaron Rodgers versus Russell Wilson as the Pittsburgh Steelers came back to win 37-15 as 998,300 watched. Monday Night Football’s experiment with the Ravens and Bucs kicking off one hour before the Chargers and Cardinals brought in 395,200 and 360,200 respectively.

Monday Night Hockey on Amazon Prime saw the Maple Leafs beat the Lightning 5-2 and produced 727,200 viewers.

2024 Week 20 TV ratings

Friday

Calgary at Hamilton — TSN 267,600

Saturday

Ottawa at Toronto — CTV 231,000

Montreal at B.C. — TSN 252,000 and RDS 89,000 (341,000 total)

Total average: 250,200 (French included: 279,866)