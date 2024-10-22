Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign three to futures contracts

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed three American players to futures contracts, including quarterback Darren Grainger, defensive lineman Brandon Wright, and defensive back Jordan Toles.

Grainger attended training camp with the Blue Bombers and was recently brought back when the team expanded its practice roster. He played three collegiate seasons at Georgia State University, completing 62.7 percent of his pass attempts for 6,779 yards, 57 touchdowns, and 18 interceptions over 38 games. He also rushed for 2,130 yards and 19 major scores, twice being named honourable mention All-Sun Belt.

The six-foot-four, 225-pound passer began his collegiate career at Furman University where he was named to the Southern Conference’s All-Freshman team in 2019. In 18 games with the Paladins, he connected on 49 percent of his passes for 1,403 yards, 15 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He also ran 135 times for 349 yards and five scores.

Wright was also a member of Winnipeg’s expanded practice roster until recently. The six-foot-two, 250-pound native of Euclid, Ohio played five collegiate seasons at Michigan State University, originally committing to the team as a running back. He carried the ball 24 times for 61 yards over his first two seasons with the Spartans before converting to the defensive line. He played 28 games on defence and made 44 tackles, six tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one pass knockdown.

Toles signed with the Baltimore Ravens as a free agent after going unselected in the 2024 NFL Draft but was cut partway through training camp. The native of Baltimore, Md. made 114 total tackles, three tackles for loss, four interceptions, seven pass knockdowns, 0.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and two blocked kicks over 20 collegiate games at Morgan State, an FCS program located in Baltimore. He was named first-team All-MEAC in 2023.

The six-foot-one, 216-pound defender started his collegiate career at Lousiana State University where he made 16 total tackles and one tackle for loss.

The Blue Bombers (10-7) will visit the Montreal Alouettes (12-4-1) on Saturday, Oct. 27 with kickoff slated for 3:00 p.m. EDT. The team can clinch first place in the West Division with a victory.