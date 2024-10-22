Wilfrid Laurier receiver Ethan Jordan records 18th 1,000-yard season in U Sports history

Wilfrid Laurier University receiver Ethan Jordan has put himself in the record books.

The Chatham, Ont. native made 59 receptions for 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns during the eight-game 2024 Ontario University Athletics regular season. It was the first 1,000-yard receiving season in Golden Hawks history and set the single-season program record. The previous high was held by Kurleigh Gittens Jr., who caught 75 passes for 953 yards and six touchdowns in 2017.

The psychology major posted five 100-yard games and finished in style, making 10 grabs for a single-game career-high 225 yards with two touchdowns against Carleton University. He has a personal touchdown streak which sits at six straight games, including four multi-TD performances.

Jordan became the 18th receiver in U Sports history to reach the 1,000-yard plateau. The last student-athlete to post a 1,000-yard receiving year was Tyler Ternowski in 2018 with the University of Waterloo. Only two players in Canadian University football history have multiple 1,000-yard receiving seasons.

1,300 Andy Fantuz, Western 2002

1,159 Tyler Ternowski, Waterloo 2018

1,121 Simon Charbonneau-Campeau, Sherbrooke 2010

1,112 Don Blair, Calgary 1995

1,093 Andy Fantuz, Western 2004

1,091 Jock Climie, Queen’s 1988

1,091 Ian Stewart, Ottawa 2015

1,079 Rashaun Simonise, Calgary 2015

1,068 Brian Fryer, Alberta 1974

1,052 Mitch Hillis, Saskatchewan 2015

1,034 Ryan Janzen, McMaster 2000

1,033 Don Blair, Calgary 1994

1,031 James MacLean, Queen’s 2001

1,013 Scott Valberg, Queen’s 2008

1,013 Nathan Rowe, Alberta 2017

1,009 Alexander Fox, Bishop’s 2013

1,000 Craig Spear, Queen’s 2003

This marks the second straight season Jordan has led the nation in receptions and receiving yards.

In 2023, the five-foot-eleven, 166-pound pass catcher made 60 catches for 759 yards and five touchdowns. The 22-year-old ranks third all-time among Wilfrid Laurier receivers with 2,392 yards. Stefan Ptaszek (3,126) and Gittens Jr. (2,682) are one and two on the list.

Jordan along with his Hec Crighton favourite teammate, quarterback Taylor Elgersma, are both eligible for the 2025 NFL and CFL Drafts.