Toronto Argonauts’ QB Chad Kelly named CFL’s top performer again by PFF

Toronto Argonauts’ quarterback Chad Kelly has been named the CFL’s top performer for Week 20 by Pro Football Focus (PFF) with a grade of 93.6.

The 30-year-old native of Buffalo, N.Y. completed 21-of-26 pass attempts for 385 yards and three touchdown passes in his team’s 38-31 win over the Ottawa Redblacks. He also carried the ball 10 times for 25 yards and a score along the ground. This was Kelly’s third selection for the weekly honour roll by PFF this season.

B.C. Lions’ defensive back Christophe Beaulieu was PFF’s highest-graded defensive player of the week, earning a score of 84.3. The third-round 2024 CFL Draft pick out of Laval University made one pass knockdown in his team’s 27-3 win over Montreal from his starting spot at safety.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats had the highest-graded offensive line of the week at 76.1. Centre David Beard had the strongest individual score at 76.2, followed by left guard Brandon Revenberg (70.4) and Coulter Woodmansey (69.9).

The CFL partnered with PFF for the first time ahead of the 2023 season. The company uses game footage to review every player on the field and grades their individual performances on a scale from zero to 100.

The league unveils the top-graded players from PFF each week. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 25 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play at least 10. Ties are broken by the number of snaps played.

The top-graded players from each position were as follows for Week 20.

QB | Chad Kelly | Toronto | 93.6

RB | Jeshrun Antwi | B.C. | 83.6

REC | Dejon Brissett | Toronto | 77.8

OL | David Beard | Hamilton | 76.2

DL | Ralph Holley | Toronto | 78.7

LB | Carthell Flowers-Lloyd| Hamilton | 72.6

DB | Christophe Beaulieu | BC | 84.3

RET | Kalil Pimpleton | Ottawa | 80.5

K/P | Joseph Zema | Montreal | 73.3

ST | Benjie Franklin | Toronto | 91.8

The top ten graded offensive and defensive performances from the 2024 season thus far are as follows.