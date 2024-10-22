Canadian QB Kurtis Rourke undergoes surgery, could return in early November

Canadian quarterback Kurtis Rourke has undergone surgery but might not miss much time with the Indiana Hoosiers, per ESPN reporter Pete Thamel.

Kurtis Rourke underwent surgery on his injured right thumb on Monday, per ESPN sources. That helped provide some clarity on a potential return, including optimism that he could be back for Indiana’s game at Michigan State on Nov. 2.

The six-foot-five, 223-pound native of Oakville, Ont. completed 17-of-21 passes for 189 yards with one touchdown and an interception in a 56-7 win over the University of Nebraska. He left the game at halftime with his team leading by a score of 28-7 as trainers were seen taping down the nail of his bleeding thumb.

Rourke has completed 74.6 percent of his passes this season for 1,941 yards, 15 touchdowns, and three interceptions. He has also rushed for 45 yards and two scores.

The 23-year-old has impressed this season following a transfer from Ohio University and is now considered a candidate for the Heisman Trophy.

Rourke is the top-ranked prospect in the 2025 CFL Draft, though he’s expected to earn an opportunity in the NFL before considering a move north. He is the younger brother of B.C. Lions’ quarterback Nathan Rourke.