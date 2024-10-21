Windsor Lancers fall off U Sports rankings following blowout loss to Western

The Windsor Lancers have fallen off the U Sports football rankings after getting blown out by the Western Mustangs in the final game of the OUA regular season.

The Lancers fell 46-5 in London, Ont. and were outgained by 319 yards as Jerome Rancourt, Luc Nolin, and Keon Edwards combined for five rushing touchdowns for the Mustangs. Windsor had no answer for fourth-year defensive end Soren Hallschmid, who made one sack, one tackle for loss, one fumble recovery, and one pass knockdown.

Danny Skelton threw for 84 yards and one interception in the loss, while Seth Cook and Joey Zorn managed only 76 yards along the ground in 16 carries. Windsor’s only points came courtesy of a 16-yard field goal from Brady Lidster and a safety the Mustangs gave up after being backed up in their own end in the second quarter.

The Manitoba Bisons and Queen’s Gaels both moved up one spot as a result of Windsor’s plummet, while the St. FX X-Men joined the rankings at No. 10. The X-Men beat the Mount Allison Mounties 29-7 in Sackville, N.B. this past weekend as Silas Fagnan threw touchdown passes to Caleb Tremblay and Antonio Corsi and Ben Hadley went five-for-six on his field goal attempts with a long of 45 yards.

The top seven spots in the rankings remained unchanged.

Click here for a full breakdown of U Sports action from this past weekend and here for a preview of the upcoming OUA quarterfinals.