Hamilton Tiger-Cats release DL Tim Ward

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have released American defensive lineman Tim Ward.

The six-foot-six, 256-pound native of High Point, N.C. played one game with the team, recording one tackle from his spot at defensive end.

The 27-year-old joined the team in August following stints with the Kansas City Chiefs, New York Jets, Green Bay Packers, Houston Roughnecks, DC Defenders, and San Antonio Brahmas. He played 12 regular season NFL games, making 17 total tackles and one sack, winning a Super Bowl with the Chiefs.

The Tiger-Cats (7-10) will finish their regular season on Friday, Oct. 25 against the Ottawa Redblacks (8-8-1) with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT.