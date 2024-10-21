CFL fines three, including B.C. Lions’ DL Sione Teuhema

The CFL has fined three players for incidents that occurred during Week 19.

B.C. Lions’ defensive lineman Sione Teuhema was fined for a high hit on Saskatchewan Roughriders’ quarterback Trevor Harris. Teuhema wasn’t initially penalized on the play, which took place early in the fourth quarter, but Saskatchewan head coach Corey Mace successfully challenged for roughing the passer.

The Riders won the game by a score of 39-8 to secure second place in the West Division. Harris threw for 271 yards and two touchdowns in the matchup, while Teuhema recorded two defensive tackles.

Calgary defensive lineman George Idoko was also fined for delivering a blindside block on Edmonton receiver Tevin Jones, while Calgary linebacker Jacob Roberts was fined for delivering a blindside block on Edmonton defensive back Kordell Jackson

As per league policy, the amounts of the fines were not disclosed.