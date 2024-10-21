Around U Sports: Saskatchewan Huskies beat rival Rams to clinch playoff berth

Ontario University Athletics (OUA) wrapped up its regular season this past weekend, setting up next week’s slate of postseason matchups. Meanwhile, first place in Canada West and the Réseau du Sport Étudiant du Québec (RSEQ) are still up for grabs, setting up an exciting final week of regular season action in both conferences.

Around U Sports is a weekly feature on 3DownNation that takes readers across the country to summarize collegiate football action, highlighting standout performances and tracking playoff matchups. It will run for the full season through the Vanier Cup in Kingston, Ont. on Saturday, Nov. 23.

Regina Rams, 20 — Saskatchewan Huskies, 22

Anton Amundrud overcame two interceptions to hit Daniel Wiebe for the go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter, while Ryker Frank’s rushing score set a new program record for career rushing touchdowns at 21. The Huskies clinched a playoff berth with the victory and will visit UBC or Manitoba in the Canada West semifinal round in the first weekend of November. Meanwhile, Regina can clinch the fourth and final playoff spot with a win over Alberta next week.

McGill Redbirds, 17 — No. 4 Laval Rouge et Or, 30

McGill appeared primed for an upset win before Olivier Ruest returned a blocked punt 15 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter, giving the Rouge et Or a lead they never relinquished. Eloa Latendresse-Regimbald ran for 180 yards and two touchdowns in a losing effort from his quarterback spot, while the Redbirds limited Laval to a measly 36 yards along the ground. The Rouge et Or can clinch first place in the RSEQ with a win over Sherbrooke next week, provided they allow fewer than 25 points.

🏈 FB | Isaiah Knight with high 8th TD of the @CanadaWest season late in the second and @ubcfbl carries a 19-1 lead into the half! #GoBirdsGo pic.twitter.com/xyhHZUcGPP — UBC Thunderbirds (@ubctbirds) October 19, 2024

Calgary Dinos, 5 — No. 6 UBC Thunderbirds, 21

The Thunderbirds won a rain-soaked affair on the strength of second-quarter touchdowns from Dane Kapler and Isaiah Knight, the latter of whom rushed for 163 yards in his quest for the Hec Crighton Trophy. UBC’s defence wreaked havoc in Calgary’s backfield all game long, recording 10 tackles for loss and five sacks, while the Dinos limited Garrett Rooker to 11 completions for 30 yards through the air.

St. FX X-Men, 29 — Mount Allison Mounties, 7

The X-Men kept their hopes of hosting a playoff game alive in their trip to Alumni Field in Sackville, N.B., limiting Mount Allison to only 129 yards of offence as Keiran McNeely and Naijaun David intercepted second-year quarterback Spencer Joudry. Silas Fagnan threw touchdown passes to Caleb Tremblay and Antonio Corsi, while Ben Hadley went five-for-six on his field goal attempts with a long of 45 yards.

COMEBACK COMPLETE 🦬 Once down 26 points in the third quarter, the Manitoba Bisons storm ALL the way back for an epic 38-37 overtime win! Alberta scored first in OT, but the Bisons answered and went for the win with the 2-PT convert. Incredible! @MBBisons x @USPORTSca pic.twitter.com/uWgjxzSMJc — Canada West (@CanadaWest) October 19, 2024

No. 9 Manitoba Bisons, 38 — Alberta Golden Bears, 37

Alberta led 30-4 late into the third quarter when the Bisons launched an incredible comeback to force overtime. Cade Labrecque hit Carter Kettyle for a nine-yard touchdown on Alberta’s first overtime possession before Breydon Stubbs scored a touchdown on Manitoba’s ensuing drive, which was capped by a game-winning two-point convert from A.K. Gassama. Manitoba clinched only their second home playoff game since 2014 with the win and can clinch first place next week with a win or loss of fewer than 23 points to UBC.

Toronto Varsity Blues, 7 — Ottawa Gee-Gees, 49

Ottawa generated 546 yards of offence in their domination of the lowly Varsity Blues as Matt Mahler and Souleymane Camara combined for four rushing touchdowns and Romeo Lussier and Scott Fulton caught scores from Josh Janssen and Ben Maracle, respectively. Toronto finished the year with seven consecutive losses after its season-opening win over Waterloo, marking their worst finish since 2018. The Gee-Gees will visit the Guelph Gryphons next weekend in the OUA quarterfinal round.

York Lions, 21 — McMaster Marauders, 24

McMaster finished the year with an even record after fending off a late comeback from the Lions as Josh Cumber intercepted Shawn Lal with 51 seconds left to seal the game. Aidan Nemeth and Lucas Barresi scored McMaster’s touchdowns, while York’s came courtesy of Avery Ford and Melchis Ilunga, the latter of whom scored twice. The Marauders will visit the Western Mustangs in the first round of the OUA playoffs next week.

Waterloo Warriors, 7 — No. 10 Queen’s Gaels, 54

The Gaels dominated this one from pole to pole as Anthony Lio hit Nico Kwemo and Nathan Falconi for touchdowns and Jared Chisari and Russell Weir combined for four scores along the ground. Queen’s got home for six sacks on defence, including one from top 2025 CFL Draft prospect Darien Newell. The Gaels will visit the Windsor Lancers in the OUA quarterfinals next week, while Waterloo has gone winless for the first time since 2016.

No. 8 Windsor Lancers, 5 — No. 3 Western Mustangs, 46

The Lancers failed to prove they can hang with the OUA’s elite, being outscored by 41 points and outgained by 319 yards in this blowout loss. Jerome Rancourt, Luc Nolin, and Keon Edwards combined for five rushing touchdowns for the Mustangs, while fourth-year defensive end Soren Hallschmid made one sack, one tackle for loss, one fumble recovery, and one pass knockdown.

No. 2 Laurier Golden Hawks, 44 — Carleton Ravens, 24

The Golden Hawks have finished 8-0 for the first time since 2005, which is also the last time they won the Vanier Cup. Taylor Elgersma threw for 464 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception in the win, while Ethan Jordan had 225 receiving yards and two scores. Frederik Hachey was the standout for the Ravens, who have missed the playoffs for the first time since 2017, making three catches for 142 yards and two touchdowns.

No. 1 Montreal Carabins, 33 — Concordia Stingers, 3

Montreal’s defence held the Stingers to only eight first downs and scored a touchdown of their own as Nicolas Roy returned an interception 35 yards for a score. Jonathan Sénécal hit Lucas Dembele and Enrique Jaimes Leclair for touchdown passes, while Philippe Boyer went three-for-three on his field goal attempts. The Carabins have an outside shot at finishing atop the RSEQ while on a bye next week, depending on whether or not Laval is upset by Sherbrooke.

No. 5 Bishop’s Gaiters, 29 — Acadia Axemen, 18

The Gaiters kept their perfect record intact as Justin Quirion threw three touchdown passes and O’Shae Ho-Sang and Marco Briones combined for 134 yards along the ground. Riley Naujoks played well under centre for the Axemen, throwing for 243 yards and one score, while Acadia linebackers Matthew Shannon and Rory Litt combined for 3.5 sacks and one fumble recovery in the loss.

The Saint Mary’s Huskies (AUS), No. 7 Guelph Gryphons (OUA), and Sherbrooke Vert et Or (RSEQ) were on bye this past week.

Atlantic University Sports (AUS)

Bishop’s Gaiters 7-0

Saint Mary’s Huskies 4-3

St. FX X-Men 4-3

Acadia Axemen 2-6

Mount Allison Mounties 1-6



Ontario University Athletics (OUA)

Laurier Golden Hawks 8-0

Western Mustangs 7-1

Guelph Gryphons 6-2

Queen’s Gaels 5-3

Windsor Lancers 5-3

McMaster Marauders 4-4

Ottawa Gee-Gees 4-4

Carleton Ravens 2-6

York Lions 2-6

Toronto Varsity Blues 1-7

Waterloo Warriors 0-8

Réseau du Sport Étudiant du Québec (RSEQ)

Montreal Carabins 7-1

Laval Rouge et Or 6-1

Concordia Stingers 2-5

McGill Redbirds 2-5

Sherbrooke Vert et Or 1-6

Canada West

Manitoba Bisons 6-1

UBC Thunderbirds 5-2

Saskatchewan Huskies 4-3

Alberta Golden Bears 2-5

Calgary Dinos 2-5

Regina Rams 2-5