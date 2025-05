Justin Dunk, John Hodge, and JC Abbott discuss Vernon Adams Jr. lighting it up with the B.C. Lions, the Toronto Argonauts clinching second in the East Division, the Ottawa Redblacks mounting an impressive comeback, Bo Levi Mitchell reigniting the debate for Most Outstanding Player, OUA playoff matchups, and the Montreal Alouettes slumping at the wrong time.

