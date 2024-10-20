Bombers bring back veteran DB Nick Taylor, sign one other

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers brought back a member of their last two Grey Cup championship teams for the playoff push, signing veteran American defensive back Nick Taylor to the practice roster.

The 36-year-old defender last suited up for the Calgary Stampeders in 2023, registering 25 defensive tackles and one interception in 11 games. He has been a free agent since his contract expired in February.

Taylor played 29 games for Winnipeg from 2019 until 2022, making three appearances in the title game and collecting two rings. He was also a member of the Ottawa Redblacks’ Grey Cup-winning team in 2016. In seven CFL seasons, the native of Hollywood, Fla. has appeared in 74 career games, amassing 213 defensive tackles, six special teams tackles, a sack, three forced fumbles, and six interceptions.

In an additional move, the Bombers also signed American linebacker Cam Bright.

The six-foot, 222-pound defender spent a five-year collegiate career with Pittsburgh (2018-2021), and Washington (2022). Over that time, Bright recorded 245 tackles, 12 sacks, three fumble recoveries, three passes defended, and two interceptions in 65 games.

The native of Cleveland, Oh. spent training camp with the Cleveland Browns in 2023 before joining the Ottawa Redblacks this offseason. Following his release from Ottawa, he had a stint on the practice roster of the Calgary Stampeders.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers (10-7) will wrap up their 2024 regular season on Saturday, October 26 when they visit the Montreal Alouettes (12-4-1) at 3:00 p.m. EDT.