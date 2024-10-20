B.C. Lions release defensive end Amir Siddiqi, three others

The B.C. Lions have released four players from the practice roster following the conclusion of their regular season, including American defensive end Amir Siddiqi.

The 26-year-old pass rusher had appeared in 10 games this season, primarily contributing on special teams. He notched six defensive tackles, one special teams tackle, a sack, and a forced fumble.

The Charlotte product originally joined the Lions ahead of the 2023 season and played in all 18 games as a rookie, registering 13 defensive tackles, six special teams tackles, and one sack.

Also released were offensive lineman Larnell Coleman, receiver Devron Harper, and defensive lineman Terrance Taylor. None of those three players dressed for a game this season.

The B.C. Lions (9-9) are on a bye for the final week of the regular season before going on the road for the West Semi-Final on Saturday, November 2. It is still to be determined whether they’ll travel to Saskatchewan or Winnipeg for the first game of the playoffs.