Xs and Argos Podcast: a 32-point fourth quarter lead turns into a nail-biter as Toronto clinches second in the East

The Toronto Argonauts have clinched second place in the East Division with a 38-31 win over the Ottawa Redblacks, setting up a rematch between these two teams at BMO Field in the East semi final in two weeks. Toronto got out to a 38-6 lead through three quarters, but then the wheels just about fell off with Ottawa scoring 25 unanswered points in the fourth, driving for the tie in the final minute. Hosts Ben Grant and JB take a look at what went right, what went wrong, and how this unusual fourth quarter may have been a blessing in disguise for the Argos.

You can watch the Xs and Argos podcast on YouTube. Subscribe so you never miss an episode.