Argos clinch home playoff game with victory over Redblacks

The Toronto Argonauts have clinched a home playoff game for the fourth straight season after defeating the Ottawa Redblacks 38-31 on Saturday afternoon.

Chad Kelly threw for 331 yards and three touchdowns, two of which were caught by Canadian receiver Dejon Brissett, and rushed for another as Toronto knocked off their only rivals for second place in the East Division. The Argos held a 38-6 lead entering the fourth quarter before Ottawa surged back with 25 unanswered points.

The two teams will next face off back at BMO Field on Saturday, November 2 when the Argonauts will host the East Semi-Final.

Toronto has hosted a postseason game every year under the leadership of head coach Ryan Dinwiddie, going 1-2 in those games. Their most recent home playoff loss came in a 38-17 shocker to the Montreal Alouettes in the 2023 East Final. The Boatmen last hosted an East Semi-Final in 2012, going on to win the Grey Cup that season.

The Argos (10-7) will wrap up their regular season on Friday, October 25 when they visit the Edmonton Elks (6-11) at 9:30 p.m. EDT.